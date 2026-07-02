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July 02, 2026

A flyer from Philadelphia's tea party protest in 1773 fetches big sum in 'America at 250' auction

The rare document warns Delaware River sailors not to help a ship carrying tea from London, and threatens to tar and feather the captain.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
History Auctions
Philly Tea Party leaflet Provided image/Christie's

Christie's recently sold this 1773 leaflet printed in Philadelphia, warning Delaware River sailors not to help dock a ship carrying tea from London. The authors also threaten the ship's captain with tarring and feathering.

Boston may be best known for its public acts of resistance to British taxes, but Philly hosted a tea party of its own in the lead-up to the Revolutionary War. A rare document commemorating this lesser-known protest sold at auction Wednesday for $177,800.

The broadside, one of the highest sellers in Christie's "America at 250" collection, was penned on Nov. 27, 1773 by the so-called Committee of Taring and Feathering. It is addressed to Captain Ayres, the steward of a ship carrying East India Company tea up the Delaware River, and any local sailors who who might dare to help him. The committee threatens both with its namesake punishment if they deposit the offending cargo in Philadelphia.

MORE: Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross get bobbleheads for America's 250th birthday

In its passage to Ayres, the committee offers to "advise you of the present Situation of Affairs in Philadelphia" with gleeful condescension before pivoting to chest-thumping patriotism.

"In the first Place, we must tell you, that the Pennsylvanians are, to a Man, passionately fond of Freedom; the Birthright of Americans; and at all Events are determined to enjoy it," the leaflet reads. "That they fiercely believe, no Power on the face of the Earth has a Right to tax them without their Consent. That in their Opinion, the Tea in your Custody is designed by the Ministry to enforce such a Tax, which they will undoubtedly oppose; and in doing so, give you every possible Obstruction."

The authors then outline the "very disagreeable, but necessary Service" they must render to anyone who violates their rights.

"What think you, Captain of a Halter around your Neck — ten Gallons of liquid Tar decanted on your Pate — with the Feathers of a dozen wild Geese laid over that to enliven your Appearance?" they wrote. "Only think seriously of this — and fly to the Place from whence you came — fly without Hesitation — without the Formality of a Protest — and above all, dear Captain Ayres let us advise you to fly without the wild Geese Feathers."

The gambit worked. As the Christie's lot essay details, the rebels received word on Christmas Day that Ayres' ship was near Chester. They intercepted it accordingly and brought the captain to Philadelphia. After Ayres agreed to return the cargo to London, the colonists released him and even offered fresh provisions for his return journey. He departed Dec. 28.

Though this broadside was priced at an estimated $20,000 to $30,000, it fetched roughly eight times that sum. It was second highest-selling lot of the collection, trumped only by a Paul Revere engraving of the Boston Massacre. That item went for $381,000.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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