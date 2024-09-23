More Culture:

September 23, 2024

Roaster Char & Stave to release first coffee liqueurs with Bluebird Distilling

The cafe/cocktail bar in Ardmore and Chestnut Hill worked with its parent company on the spirits. They will be available Sunday.

By Kristin Hunt
Char & Stave has collaborated with its parent company Bluebird Distilling on its first liqueurs: an amaro and another coffee-infused spirit. They will be available at the cafe's Chestnut Hill and Ardmore locations Sunday.

A local coffee roaster is brewing up a stronger concoction with the debut of its first spirits.

Char & Stave, the cafe/cocktail bar with locations in Ardmore and Chestnut Hill, will release two coffee liqueurs Sunday. Both products will use the brand's in-house roasted beans and spirits from parent company Bluebird Distilling. The Phoenixville liquor makers spun off the Char & Stave concept in 2022.

Though Bluebird Distilling offers an array of whiskeys, gins, rums and agave products, this is its first foray into coffee-infused spirits.

The Classic Coffee is a 60-proof liqueur made with Bluebird's craft vodka and the Char & Stave Arabica blend. It retails for $34.99. For the Cafe Amaro, the distillery made a custom spirit base. It contains the same Char & Stave coffee blend, along with botanicals like cardamom, chamomile, and grapefruit and lemon peels. It will sell for slightly more at $39.99.

Both bottles will be available for purchase at Fine Wine & Good Spirits and Char & Stave locations beginning Sunday, which is National Coffee Day. (Char & Stave will be handing out free 12-ounce cups of its Everyday coffee to customers between 8 a.m. and noon for the occasion.) Bluebird is also selling the liqueurs on its website; shipping is available to 42 states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

