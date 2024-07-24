More Culture:

July 24, 2024

New trailer for Bob Dylan biopic features motorcycle scene in Cape May

'A Complete Unknown,' which stars Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, has been filming in the shore town.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Timothée Chalamet stars as singer Bob Dylan in the new biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' which has been partially filmed in Cape May. The first trailer was released Wednesday.

In the first look of Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic of the singer, viewers can also catch the actor cruising through the streets of Cape May.

The first trailer for "A Complete Unknown," which depicts Dylan during his rise to fame in the 1960s, was released Wednesday, and the shore town was one of the locations for filming. The movie also stars Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, who is roughly based on Dylan's former girlfriend Suze Rotolo. 

MORE: Cape May's Congress Hall brings in trained hawks to scare off seagulls that bother hotel guests

In May, Chalamet and Fanning were seen in Cape May filming aboard a motorcycle, and the scene appears in the trailer with Congress Hall hotel in the backdrop

Cape May is reportedly the location for scenes depicting the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, an important setting for the film because it was where Dylan played "Like a Rolling Stone" live for the first time. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Director James Mangold told the outlet that the movie starts when Dylan arrives in New York City in 1961 and ends in 1965, approximately 72 hours after his performance at the event. Photos taken in May show posters hung in store windows in the town and a banner strung across Perry Street promoting the festival.  

Movie buffs and music aficionados might remember Mangold as the director of "Walk the Line," the Johnny Cash biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix. Mangold confirmed that Cash will be a character in this movie, though he'll be played by Boyd Holbrook. 

In the interview, Mangold said he hopes the movies will hit theaters by December, though it doesn't have an official release date. 

Watch the teaser below. 

