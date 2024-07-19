More News:

July 19, 2024

Cape May's Congress Hall brings in trained hawks to scare off seagulls that bother hotel guests

After trying other options, the resort owners have teamed up with a pair of local falconers.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cape May Hawks Street View/Google Maps

The Congress Hall hotel in Cape May is using a pair of hawks to scare away seagulls that have been a nuisance at the Jersey Shore resort.

To ward off annoying seagulls that swoop in to steal food, Cape May's historic Congress Hall resort has turned to a pair of trained hawks to guard the sky.

The 19th century hotel, located a short distance from the beach and the Washington Street Mall, says it hired falconers Paul and Peg Totten to bring their hawks to the grounds this summer. The Tottens are lifelong Cape May residents who have more than 30 years of experience training raptors. The birds of prey will be at the hotel and its surfer bar, the Rusty Nail, to keep the seagulls from harassing guests.

"Congress Hall has tried everything. Fishing line strung in a grid over the table tops, plastic owls, transmitters that emit sounds, none of which have worked very well," the hotel said on its website.

The two hawks, Chase and Lily, are Harris's hawks that are native to the Southwest U.S. The Tottens will be with them to keep vigil of areas where seagulls have been a nuisance. The mere presence of the hawks is enough to keep seagulls from encroaching on the territory.

The program is similar to the one Ocean City introduced five years ago to keep its boardwalk as seagull-free as possible during the summer. Ocean City has a contract with East Coast Falcons that now extends beyond the boardwalk to other parts of the island. It also includes an educational component for visitors who want to learn about the art and science of falconry, which involves training and sport hunting with birds of prey.

Congress Hall said guests are encouraged to talk to the Tottens to learn about their birds and their passion for falconry.

