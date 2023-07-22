Body found in Delaware River believed to be child who went missing in Bucks County flood last weekend

A body was found in the Delaware River in Philadelphia at 5:04 p.m. on Friday. Authorities believe the body is two-year-old Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, who disappeared last weekend after a flash flood in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County.

At 5:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a second call from someone who provided a physical appearance of the body found in the river, including that it was a child and the location of the body, which was near the Philadelphia Waste Disposal Plant on 3900 block of North Delaware Avenue, Upper Makefield Township Police said on Facebook.

After authorities arrived on the scene, the body was removed from the water, and the child was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Based on the description provided and the clothing that the child was wearing, police "strongly believe" it was Mattie.

"Although Mattie was found 32 miles away from where we lost her, she has never been closer to all of our hearts than she is now. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the Sheils and Seley families as they process all that has happened to their families over these last seven tumultuous days. We cannot begin to fathom the pain they are experiencing, but we will never leave their side as they deal with this tragedy," police said.

The search will continue Saturday for Mattie's nine-month-old brother Conrad.

Last Saturday, flash floods in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, became deadly, leading to the death of five individuals, including Katie Seley, Mattie, and Conrad's mother. The family was in Bucks County from Charleston, South Carolina, visiting family when their car got swept away by flood water, FOX29 reported.

Seley's fiancé and the couple's four-year-old son survived the flood.

The other victims were Enzo De Piero, 78, Linda De Piero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, Bucks County Corone, officials said according to 6ABC.