Former Penn State football star Brandon Short's daughter killed in shooting

The daughter of former Penn State University linebacker Brandon Short was shot to death Monday in McKeesport, the western Pennsylvania town where Short grew up, authorities said.

Karli Short, 26, was found with a bullet wound to her head around 10:30 a.m. on the 300 block of 25th Street. Some news outlets, including Newsweek, have reported that Short was pregnant at the time of her death. No arrests have been made.

Brandon Short, 44, confirmed the loss of his oldest daughter in a statement on Facebook.

My heart is broken. I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act... Posted by Brandon Short on Monday, September 13, 2021

Karli Short was a graduate of McKeesport Area High School, like her father, and had been working at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at the time of her death, according to her Facebook page.



Now living in London, Brandon Short still serves on Penn State's Board of Trustees and is a global portfolio manager at PGIM real estate, according to the Tribune-Review in Pittsburgh.

"Our hearts go out to Trustee Brandon Short and Karli Short's family and friends during this difficult time," University President Eric Barron said. "My heart is heavy as I think about the traumatic effect this tragic loss of a young person will have on the entire McKeesport community. Our condolences go out to Brandon and the entire Short family."



Brandon Short was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions in the late 1990s, earning MVP honors in the 1998 Citrus Bowl. He played alongside linebacker LaVar Arrington in what was one of the more imposing defenses in college football at the time.



The New York Giants selected short in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to play in Super Bowl XXXV, a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Short also played for the Carolina Panthers before briefly returning to the Giants for his final season in the NFL in 2006.