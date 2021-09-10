Two people charged in SEPTA bus shooting that left passenger wounded

A man and woman have been charged for their alleged roles in a shooting that occurred on a SEPTA bus in Center City in July. One passenger was critically injured during the incident.

The alleged gunman, Darnell Still, 23, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, firearm violations and related offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. Danesha Harper, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and related offenses.

The bus did not have footage available, but investigators used surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify Still as the alleged gunman, NBC10 reported.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting occurred July 15 aboard a Night Owl bus near City Hall around 1 a.m. Night Owl bus service replaces the Broad Street Line when the subway is closed overnight.

About 15 passengers were on the bus when the shooting took place. Everyone but a 29-year-old passenger who was shot fled the scene after the vehicle stopped near Broad and Chestnut streets. The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Police recovered a spent shell casing and a loaded magazine in the rear of the bus. They also found a shell casing outside of the bus, but they believed it was kicked onto the street as passengers fled.