Man in critical condition after being shot on SEPTA bus in Center City

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while riding a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police said.



The shooting occurred on board a Night Owl bus that was heading south near City Hall around 1 a.m., according to KYW. Night Owl bus service replaces the Broad Street Line when the subway is closed overnight.

About 15 passengers were on the bus when the shooting occurred, police said. All of the passengers, including the shooter, fled the scene after the driver pulled the bus over near Broad and Chestnut streets.

The shooting victim, who was going in and out of consciousness, was taken by first responders to Jefferson University Hospital. Police said he was in "extremely critical condition." His identity was not released, but police said that his last known address was outside of Philly.

"We're pretty positive that the SEPTA bus cameras recorded the incident," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "We're also pretty confident there's going to be exterior cameras on businesses that may have caught the shooter fleeing from this bus."

Police recovered a spent shell casing and a loaded magazine in the rear of the bus, small said. They also found a shell casing outside of the bus, but they believed it was kicked onto the street as passengers fled.

Bus passengers have been asked to provide any relevant information to the investigation.



Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.