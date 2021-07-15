More News:

July 15, 2021

Man in critical condition after being shot on SEPTA bus in Center City

The shooter fled the scene after the bus stopped near Broad and Chestnut streets

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
SEPTA bus shooting Philly Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

About 15 passengers were on a SEPTA Night Owl bus when a shooting occurred early Thursday morning, Philadelphia police said. One man was shot and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while riding a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred on board a Night Owl bus that was heading south near City Hall around 1 a.m., according to KYW. Night Owl bus service replaces the Broad Street Line when the subway is closed overnight.

About 15 passengers were on the bus when the shooting occurred, police said. All of the passengers, including the shooter, fled the scene after the driver pulled the bus over near Broad and Chestnut streets. 

The shooting victim, who was going in and out of consciousness, was taken by first responders to Jefferson University Hospital. Police said he was in "extremely critical condition." His identity was not released, but police said that his last known address was outside of Philly.

"We're pretty positive that the SEPTA bus cameras recorded the incident," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "We're also pretty confident there's going to be exterior cameras on businesses that may have caught the shooter fleeing from this bus." 

Police recovered a spent shell casing and a loaded magazine in the rear of the bus, small said. They also found a shell casing outside of the bus, but they believed it was kicked onto the street as passengers fled. 

Bus passengers have been asked to provide any relevant information to the investigation.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the investigation.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime SEPTA Center City Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Daryl Morey has three options when it comes to trading Ben Simmons
Daryl-Morey-trade-deadline_032521_usat

Sponsored

What’s new at Community College of Philadelphia
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Main Image Whats New

Healthy Eating

Millennials are turning to non-alcoholic beer, but nutritionists stress it's not a health drink
Non-Alcoholic Beers popularity

Government

Pennsylvania weighing idea of 25-cent 'package tax' on deliveries
Package Tax Pennsylvania

Entertainment

Ready? Fight! Philadelphia Union launches video game starring mascot Phang
71421 Philadelphia Union video game

Races

2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place in October
Broad Street Run October 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved