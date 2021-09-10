Longtime assistant to Pat Croce killed after being hit by car while walking in Philly

A longtime personal assistant to former Sixers president and owner Pat Croce was killed Thursday after being struck by a car while walking in Philly.

The victim, who was identified as 65-year-old Sue Barbacane, worked for the local entrepreneur for 35 years, Croce wrote on Twitter.

"If you have ever contacted me, then you know Sue," Croce wrote on Twitter. "God picked a good one."

Barbacane was walking along Comly Street and Harbison Avenue in Wissinoming at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when two vehicles collided at the intersection. One of the vehicles struck the woman, police said.

One driver stayed at the crash scene while the second driver initially fled, police said. However, the second driver eventually returned to the scene.

Barbacane was then rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, NBC10 reported.

Croce wrote on Twitter that Barbacane was out for a walk before going to the Phillies-Rockies game Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

"Thank you deeply for your thoughts, prayers & meditations," Croce wrote. "Sue’s light shines ever so brightly on all she touched."

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash. It remains unknown if any charges will be filed against the driver, 6ABC reported.