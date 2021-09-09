More News:

September 09, 2021

Former Camden County day care worker accused of abusing six more children

Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale, already faced charges of mistreating two other kids during her two months at the Forever Young Child Care Center in Lindenwold

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Abuse
Forever Young Daycare Lindenwold Google/Street View

Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale, allegedly harmed eight children while working at the Forever Young Child Care Learning Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

A former Camden County day care worker who allegedly assaulted two 1-year-old children this summer is now facing more charges after being accused of abusing six other children.

Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale, was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and criminal restrain, law enforcement officials said Wednesday

In July, Fruit was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree child endangerment  for allegedly physically abusing two children in her classroom at Forever Young Child Care Learning Center  in Lindenwold. One of the children had to be taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

Fruit was released on pre-trial monitoring after the state objected over her detention, law enforcement officials said.

However, further investigation by Lindenwold police and Camden County detectives revealed Fruit allegedly abused six others at the day care center. Investigators said they reviewed all available video surveillance leading up to the alleged incidents in July.

Fruit had worked at the day care center, located on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road, for only two months as the head teacher of a classroom of 1-year-old children.

She is now being held in county jail and is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information for the investigation is asked to contact the detectives at (856) 225-8493 or (856) 784-7566. Tips also can be sent to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Abuse South Jersey Crime Assault Camden County Day Cares Somerdale Lindenwold

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch
082921KylePitts

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Food & Drink

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to add more Philly locations in Fishtown, Rittenhouse
Van Leeuwen Fishtown Rittenhouse

Prevention

A combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine may be on the horizon
COVID-19 flu vaccine

Education

Penn falls, Princeton rises in Forbes' annual ranking of best U.S. colleges
Forbes College Rankings

Food & Drink

Dunkin' offering free coffee to its rewards members this Eagles season
Dunkin' Free Coffee

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved