Former Camden County day care worker accused of abusing six more children

A former Camden County day care worker who allegedly assaulted two 1-year-old children this summer is now facing more charges after being accused of abusing six other children.

Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale, was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and criminal restrain, law enforcement officials said Wednesday

In July, Fruit was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree child endangerment for allegedly physically abusing two children in her classroom at Forever Young Child Care Learning Center in Lindenwold. One of the children had to be taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

Fruit was released on pre-trial monitoring after the state objected over her detention, law enforcement officials said.

However, further investigation by Lindenwold police and Camden County detectives revealed Fruit allegedly abused six others at the day care center. Investigators said they reviewed all available video surveillance leading up to the alleged incidents in July.

Fruit had worked at the day care center, located on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road, for only two months as the head teacher of a classroom of 1-year-old children.

She is now being held in county jail and is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information for the investigation is asked to contact the detectives at (856) 225-8493 or (856) 784-7566. Tips also can be sent to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.