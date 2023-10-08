Rams' mascot wants no part of Philly fans after Braves' Blooper fiasco

October 08, 2023
Phillies fans set Twitter/X ablaze over the weekend after a fight with Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper, who foolishly insulted the Phillie Phanatic and didn't realize he was dealing with an unhinged group of people:
Me and the boys rolling up to dip on @BlooperBraves pic.twitter.com/rQcWqdhy03— RED OCTOBER Von Bro Dude (@ericjfink) October 6, 2023
A full recap of the Blooper catastrophe can be found here.
With Blooper already on the rails, Philly fans turned their attention to the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the Rams in Los Angeles. One fan tweeted at the Rams' mascot Rampage, who, noticing they were dealing with some rabid Philadelphians, declined to start a beef:
just reading your bio, I’m cool. have a great rest of your Saturday— Rampage (@RampageNFL) October 8, 2023
Wise move, Rampage. It's a hard lesson to learn for some, but you should never mess with Philly sports fans. You should never mess with Philadelphia period.
