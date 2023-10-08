More Sports:

October 08, 2023

Rams' mascot wants no part of Philly fans after Braves' Blooper fiasco

After Phillies fans destroyed Braves mascot Blooper on Twitter, the Rams' mascot, Rampage, wanted no part of Philadelphia on Sunday.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Rams-Mascot-Rampage-Eagles-Fans Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Rams' mascot Rampage avoided a battle with Philadelphia fans after the Atlanta Braves' Blooper was on the losing end of a battle with them.

Phillies fans set Twitter/X ablaze over the weekend after a fight with Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper, who foolishly insulted the Phillie Phanatic and didn't realize he was dealing with an unhinged group of people:

A full recap of the Blooper catastrophe can be found here

With Blooper already on the rails, Philly fans turned their attention to the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the Rams in Los Angeles. One fan tweeted at the Rams' mascot Rampage, who, noticing they were dealing with some rabid Philadelphians, declined to start a beef:

Wise move, Rampage. It's a hard lesson to learn for some, but you should never mess with Philly sports fans. You should never mess with Philadelphia period.

