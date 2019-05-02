Smash Mouth calls Phillies' Bryce Harper a 'jackass' for spurning Giants

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is a money-hungry "jackass" who deserves the boos he received at Citizens Bank Park the other night, according to 90s rock band Smash Mouth.

Harper was booed during a rough night against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday – he was part of a trio of Phillies to misplay a fly ball and went 0-4. After the game, Harper didn't seem to care. He said he would have done the same thing if he were a fan.

For reasons that remain as bizarre as they are unclear, Smash Mouth has become a source of intel on the inner workings of MLB front offices, or at least the one in their home town of San Francisco. Earlier this year, while Harper was still a free agent, they claimed to know the Giants were divided about how to pursue the prized outfielder. Harper went on to sign a 13-year, $330 million deal in Philadelphia, where outsiders love to believe booing poor play is a permanent indictment of the player, rather than a tough love wake-up call. Smash Mouth lashed out at Harper in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Giants currently sit in last place in the NL West, so maybe these guys are just feeling sad and resentful. Their beach sandals and wet boardwalk music was so generically uplifting that it seems out of character for them to unload on a professional baseball player.

Since 1999's "Astro Lounge," Smash Mouth has got "Shrek," and that's about it in terms of favorability. The most recent endearing thing they've done is cover Car Seat Headrest's "Something Soon," and even that felt like a tongue-in-cheek collaboration that started as a joke.









Clearly, the band disagrees with Philly's philosophy on booing.

How about the Sixers' Ben Simmons dropping a career-high 31 points in the playoffs after getting booed, Smash Mouth?

You know what this is really about? They are still salty that the Eagles canned Chip Kelly and then had to endure a 49ers year from hell.