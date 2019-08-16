Before grand slam, Phillies' Bryce Harper told heckler: 'Shut the f*** up'

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, sealing a 7-5 victory with a walk-off grand slam from none other than Bryce Harper.

The expectations of a player with a 13-year, $330 million contract are almost too massive to ever satisfy, especially on a game-to-game basis.

Harper was 0-3 heading into his final at bat, and after his third plate appearance, he got some lip from someone in the stands above the dugout. "$330 million, 0-3," the fan taunted. Harper shot back, "Shut the f*** up, stupid." Should Harper be responding to fans that way? Maybe not, but if it motivates him to hit a game-winning grand slam, all of Philadelphia would most likely say yes, he should. RELATED: Another Phillies fan claims he was ejected by Gabe Kapler, but the team says it may have been a player