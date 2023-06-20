Bryson Stott stays hot for the surging Phils

You can put the spotlight on a lot of bats in the Phillies' lineup right now and have plenty of reason for each to do so.

Kyle Schwarber is punishing baseballs everywhere because it's June now, J.T. Realmuto got back into the groove of being the best catcher in baseball, and Nick Castellanos just keeps finding ways onto the bases in what continues to be a major bounce-back year.

But Bryson Stott deserves just as much to be recognized amongst them, because for much of the season so far, especially when the Phillies were really struggling not too long ago, he was one of the team's best hitters. And right now, after a west-coast road trip that saw series wins over Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Athletics, Stott's really been feeling it, to the point where he's our choice for "who won the week" in Philly sports.

In the past seven days, Stott has slashed .333/.320/.667 with two homers, a triple, six runs batted in, and just a single strikeout.

Both of his homers were solo shots and both of them came against the NL West-leading Diamondbacks down in Arizona on the way to a statement of a series win for the Phils.

The first piled on in the 15-3 blowout last Tuesday:

And the second opened up the scoring in the 5-4 win on Thursday to eventually help take three out of a four-game set:

That swing is a thing of beauty, isn't it?