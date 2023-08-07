More Culture:

August 07, 2023

Bucks County breweries join forces to create a new American pale ale

The beer, dubbed Expedition Bucks County, will be available in cans and on draft beginning Aug. 25

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Expedition Bucks County is an American pale ale created by the breweries that form the county's Ale Trail. It will be available at each of the breweries on Aug. 25.

A group of brewers in Bucks County have teamed up to make a new beer that will be sold later this month by those that comprise the county's so-called "Ale Trail." 

Expedition Bucks County, an American pale ale brewed with cascade and citra hops, was developed with input from 30 breweries in the county. The 4.9% ABV beer was brewed at Warwick Farm Brewing at the beginning of August.

The beer's flavor is described as clear, crisp and sweet with hints of grapefruit, peach and other fruits.

The Bucks County Ale Trail is a marketing effort established in 2019 by the county's tourism agency to encourage beer lovers to visit the various breweries and taprooms in the county. By signing up for a digital "passport," beer drinkers can receive deals and discounts to the 26 participating breweries. But this is the first time the breweries have collaborated on a beer.

Breweries that pitched in on Expedition Bucks County include Aristaeus Craft Brewing Co., Bitchin' Kitten Brewery, Broad Street Brewing, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, Bristol Taproom and Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

"Sharing ideas is a big part of how you grow as a brewery. It's a really unique situation where small breweries have banded together," Ryan Seiz, brewmaster at Warwick Farm Brewing, told the Bucks County Courier Times. "It's pretty cool to see it come together to help promote tourism and local businesses."

Expedition Bucks County will be available in cans and on draft at all Ale Trail breweries on Aug. 25.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

