August 06, 2023

Four 15-year-olds identified as West Chester Railroad locomotive vandals

Five other suspects are still being sought for an incident that caused more than $16,000 in damage to train built in 1949

By John Paul Titlow
West Chester Railroad locomotive vandals

Nine teenage vandals were caught damaging a vintage locomotive owned and maintained by the West Chester Railroad last week. Four of the suspects have been identified by police.

A group of teenagers who wreaked havoc on a vintage locomotive is one step closer to facing justice. West Chester Police identified four 15-year-old boys this weekend as being among the nine vandals who damaged an old school locomotive there last week.

Police have not yet filed any charges against the suspects they've identified, according to 6ABC. Surveillance video taken of the July 28 incident shows a group of teenagers climbing aboard the antique locomotive, smashing its windows and damaging other property belonging to the West Chester Railroad. 

The West Chester Railroad said the damage caused by the vandals would cost $16,000 to repair. Some members of the community have already stepped up and made donations to fix the damaged vehicle, which had four of its windows smashed in the incident. 

The railroad goes back the mid-1800's, when the state commissioned the construction of the West Chester & Philadelphia Railroad, which later become the Pennsylvania Railroad. The West Chester Railroad is a volunteer-operated nonprofit that owns and maintains the vintage transit equipment, offering 90-minute nostalgic rides on the 1940s-era locomotive between West Chester and Glen Mills, Delaware County. 

While four of the culprits have been identified, five more remain at large. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call West Chester Police at (610) 696-2700.

