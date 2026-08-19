Bucks County Playhouse marks ‘Rent’s’ 30th anniversary with new production

Bucks County Playhouse is marking the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” with a new production in New Hope. Performances continue through Sunday, Sept. 13. Tickets start at $39, plus fees, with prices varying by performance and seat.

Set in New York City’s East Village, “Rent” follows a group of young artists facing uncertain careers, complicated relationships, illness and loss. The musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four Tony Awards, including best musical. Its score includes “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème” and “Light My Candle.”

The Bucks County production does not attempt to duplicate the show’s original staging. Director and choreographer Jennifer Weber uses more movement to show how the characters connect, clash and support one another. Weber previously worked on the Broadway productions of “& Juliet” and “KPOP.”

The show is recommended for mature audiences because it contains explicit language, sexual situations and themes involving substance abuse, suicide and terminal illness. Children younger than 4 are not permitted in the theater.

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m. Tickets and the complete performance schedule are available through the Bucks County Playhouse website.

Rent

Through Sunday, Sept. 13 | Performance times vary

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S. Main St.

New Hope, PA 18938

Tickets start at $39, plus fees



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