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August 19, 2026

Bucks County Playhouse marks ‘Rent’s’ 30th anniversary with new production

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical is onstage in New Hope through Sept. 13, with tickets starting at $39.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Theatre Performances
Rent - Bucks County Playhouse Photo Credit/Joan Marcus

Sam Primack as Mark and the cast of "Rent" at Bucks County Playhouse through September 13.

Bucks County Playhouse is marking the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” with a new production in New Hope. Performances continue through Sunday, Sept. 13. Tickets start at $39, plus fees, with prices varying by performance and seat.

Set in New York City’s East Village, “Rent” follows a group of young artists facing uncertain careers, complicated relationships, illness and loss. The musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four Tony Awards, including best musical. Its score includes “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème” and “Light My Candle.”

The Bucks County production does not attempt to duplicate the show’s original staging. Director and choreographer Jennifer Weber uses more movement to show how the characters connect, clash and support one another. Weber previously worked on the Broadway productions of “& Juliet” and “KPOP.”

The show is recommended for mature audiences because it contains explicit language, sexual situations and themes involving substance abuse, suicide and terminal illness. Children younger than 4 are not permitted in the theater.

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m. Tickets and the complete performance schedule are available through the Bucks County Playhouse website.

Rent

Through Sunday, Sept. 13 | Performance times vary
Bucks County Playhouse
70 S. Main St.
New Hope, PA 18938
Tickets start at $39, plus fees

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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