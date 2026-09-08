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September 08, 2026

Trick-or-treat inside Eastern State Penitentiary at a free fall festival

The Oct. 25 event will also feature a scavenger hunt through the historic prison, story time, hands-on activities, art making and live music.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
Eastern State Fall Festival for Familes Provided Courtesy/Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site

Kids can trick-or-treat inside Eastern State Penitentiary during the historic site's Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 25. The event will also feature a scavenger hunt, story time, hands-on activities, art making and live music.

Trick-or-treaters can add a historic prison to their Halloween route this fall.

Eastern State Penitentiary will hold its Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m., giving kids a chance to collect treats inside the former prison before exploring more of the historic site through activities designed for younger visitors.

A special scavenger hunt will help kids explore Eastern State's history and legacy of justice. The activity is designed for children ages 8-13 to complete with an adult.

The afternoon will also include story time, hands-on activities, art making and live music. 

Admission is free for kids in costume and the adult accompanying them, and reservations are not required.

The Fall Festival is part of Eastern State's "A Time for Liberty: Our Shared History, Our Shared Future," a yearlong series of programs examining the meanings of liberty and justice in the United States.

Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site is located at 2027 Fairmount Ave. in Philadelphia.

Fall Festival

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 3-5 p.m.
Eastern State Penitentiary 
2027 Fairmount Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free for kids in costume and their caregivers
No reservations required

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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