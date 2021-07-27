Bucks County cop charged with attempted child luring as a result of Grindr sting

An officer with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department is among four men charged with attempted child luring, Atlantic City police said.

Cpl. Clifford Horn, of Chalfont, and three other men were arrested last week. They allegedly were caught by a group of citizens connected with a YouTube account called Colorado Ped Patrol, that describes itself as, "Just a group of people trying to make it a little safer for all of our kiddos."



In connection with these arrests, as well as other stings set up by the group, people posed as underage children on various social media platforms, police said.

The group claims Horn went on the app Grindr to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old child for sex, and allegedly sent a picture of himself in his underwear, 6ABC reported. Horn was not aware that the underage child's account was being operated by people connected Colorado Ped Patrol.

Video of the confrontation between Horn and those associated with Colorado Ped Patrol was livestreamed on their YouTube account on Sunday.

The other three men charged with child luring by Atlantic City police were: Eugene Pulley, of Philadelphia; Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, of Atlantic City; and Jose Machuca, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

"The citizens provided the responding officers with screenshots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens and the suspects," Atlantic City police said.

Each man was arrested and charged following a probe by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section. All four men were released from custody pending their appearances in court.

Central Bucks Police Chief Karl Knott suspended Horn from the police department without pay, effective immediately. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he plans for his office to review all criminal cases Horn had been involved in investigating.

"The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is aware of the investigation and arrest of CBRPD Corporal Clifford Horn in Atlantic County, N.J.," Weintraub said. "Our office has assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity, and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County. This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not."

The Atlantic City Police Department said anyone with additional information should reach out to their Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766, or text tip411 with the code 847411. The department's press release on the arrests can be read below.