Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Camden County liquor store

A lucky Powerball player will be a lot richer after purchasing a winning ticket worth $1 million at a Camden County liquor store.

The winning ticket was sold at Vicky's Discount Liquors at 6200 Route 130 North and Drexel Avenue in Pennsauken Township, the New Jersey Lottery said Monday.

The winning ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls — 1, 4, 11, 59 and 67 — that were pulled in Saturday's drawing. The Red Powerball number was 10 and the multiplier number was 2.

The $1 million payday is a second-tier Powerball prize. Over 28,600 Powerball players in New Jersey won more than $146,000 in prizes ranging from as little as $4 to as much as $200, lottery officials said.

No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, so it is now up to $186 million. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, with a cash value of $134.6 million at stake, according to the lottery.

Two million-dollar-plus Powerball-winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in the Philly region earlier this year.

In January, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Market in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at Fuwa Deli in the Wynnefield Heights section of West Philly in February.