$1 million Powerball ticket, $3 million scratch-off sold in Montgomery, Chester counties

Two lucky Pennsylvania Lottery players will find themselves a lot richer after a pair of winning tickets were sold at stores in the Philadelphia area in recent days.

With hype building around a massive Powerball jackpot, a ticket worth $1 million was sold Wednesday at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Market in Wynnewood, Montgomery County. The store, located at 330 E. Lancaster Ave., will earn a $5,000 bonus for the ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 01-20-22-60-66, to win $1 million minus applicable withholding.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $470 million — about $362.7 million cash — for the next drawing on Saturday, Jan. 9. If won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

Meanwhile, in Chester County, a $3 million Money Millionaire scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold this week at the Exxon and Tiger Mart in Thorndale, located at 3727 Lincoln Highway East.

The lottery seems about as big of a longshot as anyone can hope to land, especially during a time of economic struggle, but the reality is that people win big all the time with those odds. At least for these two winners, 2021 is off to a good start.