January 07, 2021

$1 million Powerball ticket, $3 million scratch-off sold in Montgomery, Chester counties

Two Philly area lottery winners to claim big prizes to start off the new year

By Michael Tanenbaum
As the Powerball jackpot continues to climb, one person in Montgomery County purchased a ticket worth $1 million at a gas station in Wynnewood. In Thorndale, Chester County, a scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at another gas station.

Two lucky Pennsylvania Lottery players will find themselves a lot richer after a pair of winning tickets were sold at stores in the Philadelphia area in recent days.

With hype building around a massive Powerball jackpot, a ticket worth $1 million was sold Wednesday at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Market in Wynnewood, Montgomery County. The store, located at 330 E. Lancaster Ave., will earn a $5,000 bonus for the ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 01-20-22-60-66, to win $1 million minus applicable withholding.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $470 million — about $362.7 million cash — for the next drawing on Saturday, Jan. 9. If won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

Meanwhile, in Chester County, a $3 million Money Millionaire scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold this week at the Exxon and Tiger Mart in Thorndale, located at 3727 Lincoln Highway East.

The lottery seems about as big of a longshot as anyone can hope to land, especially during a time of economic struggle, but the reality is that people win big all the time with those odds. At least for these two winners, 2021 is off to a good start.

Michael Tanenbaum
