Flyers detail full run of injuries following playoff run

The Stanley Cup Playoffs always take a much heavier physical toll, and that's another part the Flyers are learning about now that their run is over.

The team disclosed a list of injuries on Thursday morning before general manager Danny Brière was scheduled to speak at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

They are as follows...

• Emil Andrae – Fractured wrist (needs surgery)

• Alex Bump – MCL sprain

• Noah Cates – Fractured foot (doesn't need surgery)

• Christian Dvorak – Fractured rib, separated shoulder

• Nikita Grebenkin – Upper-body injury

• Garnet Hathaway – Fractured fibula

• Travis Konecny – Fractured rib, nasal fracture

• Owen Tippett – Internal bleeding, sports hernia/core muscle injury

• Cam York – Fractured rib

• Trevor Zegras – Elbow ligament sprain

Some of these injuries were already out there, either being reported during or right after the Flyers were swept out of the second round by the Hurricanes, or confirmed by the respective player himself a couple of days later during exit day.

Owen Tippett and Noah Cates, in particular, clearly had ailments that knocked them out of the Hurricanes series. Tippett never appeared in any of the four games, and Cates was sidelined after Game 2.

Others, when pressed about suspected injuries, deferred to Brière talking more about those matters a couple of days later.

Now the whole list has been put out.

When Brière spoke to the media on Thursday, he didn't seem too concerned that anyone on the aforementioned list would miss any significant time throughout the summer or into the next training camp, at least for right now.

"Not at the moment," Brière replied. "There's one, maybe Grebenkin, depending on how it goes. Initially, we thought it was gonna be something short, and it just never got better. Now we're looking at different options for him. He's the only one that I would say maybe, if it doesn't improve."

Grebenkin hasn't been in the Flyers' lineup since March 21, when he skated 8:55 in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks out West. The details of the 23-year-old's designation never went beyond an upper-body injury.

Brière was confident otherwise that everyone else would be ready to go come training camp late this summer, including Tippett, who revealed his internal bleeding issue through a statement released by the team on Tuesday morning, which he said he started to feel at the end of the Pittsburgh series.

Tippett did return to the ice for practices and morning skates late into the Carolina series. The power forward just never got to a point soon enough where he could be cleared to play.

"As far as I know, there's nothing else really to worry about," Brière said of Tippett's status. "He just needed a little extra time, and things were trending in the right direction.

"I mean, you saw him. He was able to do everything on the ice other than contact, so if we had kept playing, there's a strong chance that he would've been back maybe later in the second round or in the third round."

But the Flyers never got that far, so it's on to next year.

"Everybody else should be back healthy, 100-percent for next season, and most of them will have the summer also to train," Brière said. "The last couple summers, we've had guys that had injuries where they had to kinda change their training or weren't able to completely train the way they wanted to to get ready for the season.

"I think everybody else will be able to go full out training-wise, so that's exciting."

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