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May 12, 2026

Owen Tippett reveals that 'internal bleeding issue' ended his Flyers playoff run

Tippett never played in the Carolina series, as the Flyers went on to get swept.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Owen-Tippett-Flyers-Penguins-Playoffs-2026.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Owen Tippett battled through a lot during the Flyers' playoff run.

Owen Tippett missed the Flyers' second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Hurricanes due to "an internal bleeding issue," the winger announced in a statement through the team released Tuesday morning, just ahead of exit day getting started in Voorhees.

Tippett's statement:

"I was unable to return for the Second Round series vs. Carolina due to an internal bleeding issue that I sustained during the First Round series vs. Pittsburgh. 

"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing.

"I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for that support — both personally for me and my family, as well as our entire medical and performance staff. 

"I am confident for a full recovery and look forward to returning for training camp in September and an exciting year ahead for this organization."

Tippett led the Flyers with 28 goals during the regular season, and was a force of a power forward down the stretch for the playoff push and then on into the first-round series victory over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

He started missing an increasing number of practices and morning skates during the Pittsburgh series, though, and after that clinching Game 6 win in overtime, which Tippett skated 21:48 in, he wasn't available for Game 1 of the next round in Carolina a few days later.

Tippett would return for practices and optional morning skates as the Carolina series progressed, but he never played in any of the following three games as the Flyers went on to get swept.

Between the internal bleeding and a pre-existing sports hernia (not related), which Tippett also confirmed he was trying to play through when he spoke to the media on Tuesday, now it's clear why.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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