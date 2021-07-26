Shootings near Temple University leave one woman dead, two men injured

One woman was killed and two men were injured in a pair of shootings that took place early Monday morning just blocks away from Temple University's main campus in North Philadelphia.

The shootings occurred on the 1700 block of North 16th Street around 3 a.m., according to KYW. Two people were shot near Montgomery Avenue and another person was shot near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police said.



The woman, 18, was shot in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 5 a.m., according to FOX29.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both are in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

None of the victims are believed to be affiliated with the university, Temple police told PhillyVoice.

Temple issued an alert early Monday morning urging school community members to use caution and avoid the area.



Police said the shootings are believed to be connected, 6ABC reported. No arrests have been made and a motive has not been identified.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PhillyVoice.

The shootings are the latest among the rampant gun violence in Philadelphia.

There have been 314 homicide victims in 2021, a 31% increase over the last year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department and Office of the City Controller. A total of 273 people have been killed by gun violence — roughly 21% of the city's shooting victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.