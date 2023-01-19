Levittown man allegedly paid off $120,000 gambling debt by stealing from his employer, prosecutors say

A former supervisor at Radwell International allegedly stole more than $866,000 in specialized goods made by the South Jersey manufacturing firm and sold them independently, Burlington County prosecutors said.

Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, Bucks County, allegedly used the money to pay off more than $120,000 in gambling debt and to purchase a vintage 1974 Dodge Charger for $50,000 and another car for $20,000. Investigators allege he also bought a trip to Jamaica and a number of high-end products, including Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags and purses.

Radwell International is a Willingboro-based company that sells equipment and machinery for industrial plants.

Myslinski used his knowledge of the company's internal systems to hide the stolen goods and then sold them directly to outside buyers or by using online platforms like eBay, prosecutors said.

When Radwell International noticed a pattern of thefts, the company contacted the financial crimes unit of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. The thefts allegedly occurred in 2021.

Myslinski was charged with financial facilitation of criminal activity and related theft offenses. He appeared in New Jersey Superior Court on Tuesday and has been released pending a possible grand jury indictment.