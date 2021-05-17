More News:

May 17, 2021

Pennsylvania approves $8.7 million to conserve historic structures at Washington Crossing

The state park in Bucks County, a landmark in the American Revolution, has seen visitation grow during the pandemic

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Parks
Washington Crossing Upgrades R. KENNEDY/VISIT PHILADELPHIA

On Christmas Day, many gather at Washington Crossing State Park to watch a reenactment of when George Washington crossed the Delaware River. The Continental Army crossed the river in 1776 before the pivotal Battle of Trenton during the American Revolution.

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will provide $8.7 million to conserve and improve Washington Crossing Historic Park, the Bucks County destination that has long been a preservation site for America's revolutionary past.

The project will cover 17 structures, many of them historic, at the 500-acre state park, which formerly was overseen by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

"We’re pleased to get this project underway to help to protect the cultural and historical significance of some of the buildings at Washington Crossing and continue the site's historic legacy for the public's education and enrichment," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

The structures slated for improvement are located on the upper and lower parts of the park, which is also a National Historic Landmark.

Below are the planned projects:

McConkey's Ferry Inn: new roof, window and door restoration, masonry, HVAC, exterior
Mahlon Taylor residence: new roof, window and door restoration, interior, exterior
Amos Taylor residence: new roof, window and door restoration, electric, exterior
Frederick Taylor house: window and door restoration, plumbing, exterior
Elmer Buckman residence: new roof, window and door restoration, electric, exterior
Eliza Taylor residence: new roof, window and door restoration, interior, exterior
Hibbs House: new roof; window and door restoration, masonry, plumbing, interior, exterior
Frye House: new roof, window and door restoration, interior, exterior
Andrassy House: new roof, window and door restoration, interior, exterior
Taylorsville General Store: new roof, window and door restoration, interior, exterior
Oliver Taylor residence: new roof, window and door restoration, exterior
Thompson Neely house: new roof, window and door restoration, masonry, HVAC, exterior
Thompson Neely restroom: plumbing, electric, interior
Blacksmith Shop: new roof, exterior
General Washington Pavilion: new roof, masonry repairs
General Washington Bathhouse: new plumbing
Bowman's Hill Tower: parking lot and road improvements

Work has already begun on the Washington Crossing project, which is led by Mount Laurel-based contractor Wu & Associates.

Recreation opportunities offered at Washington Crossing include fishing, walking trails and pavilions for picnics. The park also hold historical and environmental education programs in addition to annual reenactments, such the famed Christmas event celebrating George Washington crossing the Delaware River to fight Hessian mercenaries in Trenton on Christmas 1776.

Attendance figures at Washington Crossing climbed to nearly 900,000 visits in 2020, an increase of more than 56% over the previous year as people flocked to outdoor sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Parks Bucks County Yardley Washington Crossing Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Entertainment

Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes
Betsy Ross House movies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved