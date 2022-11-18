A bunch of former Eagles got drafted by XFL teams

It would have been nice if the XFL held their draft in June, when I'm looking for any kind of story idea available, though I suppose their counterpoint might be that it wouldn't make sense to hold the draft in June when their season begins in February.

Anyway, I went through the rosters and found all the former Philadelphia Eagles players (many were just camp bodies) while I was waiting for my lunch to cook in the oven, so what the hell, I may as well share them here. Submitted without commentary:

Arlington Renegades

TE Alex Ellis De'Vante Bausby CB Josh Hawkins DL Bruce Hector

D.C. Defenders

WR Josh Hammond

Houston Roughnecks

RB Adrian Killins WR Deontay Burnett CB Ajene Harris DL Elijah Qualls

San Antonio Brahmas

QB Reid Sinnett CB Kary Vincent Jr. C Luke Juriga OL Malcolm Bunche P Brad Wing

Seattle Sea Dragons

TE Joshua Perkins

Vegas Vipers

QB Luis Perez RB Matt Jones

You're welcome.

