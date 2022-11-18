More Sports:

November 18, 2022

A bunch of former Eagles got drafted by XFL teams

By Jimmy Kempski
It would have been nice if the XFL held their draft in June, when I'm looking for any kind of story idea available, though I suppose their counterpoint might be that it wouldn't make sense to hold the draft in June when their season begins in February. 

Anyway, I went through the rosters and found all the former Philadelphia Eagles players (many were just camp bodies) while I was waiting for my lunch to cook in the oven, so what the hell, I may as well share them here. Submitted without commentary:

Arlington Renegades

  1. TE Alex Ellis
  2. De'Vante Bausby
  3. CB Josh Hawkins
  4. DL Bruce Hector

D.C. Defenders

  1. WR Josh Hammond

Houston Roughnecks

  1. RB Adrian Killins
  2. WR Deontay Burnett
  3. CB Ajene Harris
  4. DL Elijah Qualls

San Antonio Brahmas

  1. QB Reid Sinnett
  2. CB Kary Vincent Jr.
  3. C Luke Juriga
  4. OL Malcolm Bunche
  5. P Brad Wing

Seattle Sea Dragons

  1. TE Joshua Perkins

Vegas Vipers

  1. QB Luis Perez
  2. RB Matt Jones
You're welcome.

Jimmy Kempski
