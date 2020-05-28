Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown

May 28 isn't just any ol' day, it's National Hamburger Day. To celebrate the random holiday, and to raise money for Frontline Foods, there's an interactive digital burger event taking place now through May 31.

For the online Burger Showdown, organizer Off the Menu gathered together a lineup of celebrities and chefs from 10 different cities, including Philadelphia, to collaborate on inventive burgers.

Burger fans are invited to watch short episodes featuring the celeb and chef pairs in conversation. At the end of each episode, the recipe is shown and viewers are prompted to order the burger from Uber Eats, if they're within the delivery area.

Those in Philly can order speciality burgers from Rouge, Pub & Kitchen, Village Whiskey, Emmy Squared, Oh Brother and M20 Burgers. Celebs featured in the Philly episodes include comedian Bert Kreischer and actress Sasha Pieterse.



Other famous faces appearing on the Burger Showdown include Matthew McConaughey, Dwyane Wade, Sarah Hyland, Shay Mitchell, Bob Saget, Kaley Cuoco, Paris Hilton and Max Greenfield.

Even if you can't order the delicious creations from other cities like Los Angeles and Austin directly to your door, you can still find some inspiration for your next homemade burger.

After watching the videos, viewers can donate to Frontline Foods directly through the website.