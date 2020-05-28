More Events:

May 28, 2020

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown

Philly restaurants Rouge, Pub & Kitchen, Village Whiskey, Emmy Squared, Oh Brother and M20 Burgers were among the participants

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Burgers
Burger Showdown Courtesy of/Emmy Squared

The online Burger Showdown pairs celebrities with chefs to create delicious, new burgers. Among the Philly restaurants to participate was Emmy Squared in Queen Village. Pictured above is a burger from the restaurant that's on the regular menu.

May 28 isn't just any ol' day, it's National Hamburger Day. To celebrate the random holiday, and to raise money for Frontline Foods, there's an interactive digital burger event taking place now through May 31.

For the online Burger Showdown, organizer Off the Menu gathered together a lineup of celebrities and chefs from 10 different cities, including Philadelphia, to collaborate on inventive burgers.

RELATED: Where to buy ice cream in Philly, now that it's summer | Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'

Burger fans are invited to watch short episodes featuring the celeb and chef pairs in conversation. At the end of each episode, the recipe is shown and viewers are prompted to order the burger from Uber Eats, if they're within the delivery area.

Those in Philly can order speciality burgers from Rouge, Pub & Kitchen, Village Whiskey, Emmy Squared, Oh Brother and M20 Burgers. Celebs featured in the Philly episodes include comedian Bert Kreischer and actress Sasha Pieterse.

Other famous faces appearing on the Burger Showdown include Matthew McConaughey, Dwyane Wade, Sarah Hyland, Shay Mitchell, Bob Saget, Kaley Cuoco, Paris Hilton and Max Greenfield.

Even if you can't order the delicious creations from other cities like Los Angeles and Austin directly to your door, you can still find some inspiration for your next homemade burger.

After watching the videos, viewers can donate to Frontline Foods directly through the website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Burgers Philadelphia Fundraisers Restaurants Coronavirus COVID-19 Chefs Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles make offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman, still interested in LeSean McCoy
Devonta-Freeman_052820_usat

Restaurants

Outdoor dining permitted at restaurants in Philly, suburbs beginning June 5 with plenty of restrictions
Outdoor dining Pennsylvania

Illness

New Jersey reaches COVID-19 testing goal outlined in reopening plan
New Jersey COVID-19 testing

Sponsored

John McMullen: Miles Sanders for MVP? In-person NFL minicamps next month?
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Television

Thinking of binging Community? Try these three episodes first
Community TV show

Food & Drink

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown
Burger Showdown

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved