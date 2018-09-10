More Events:

September 10, 2018

BurgerFi offering juicy deal to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Buy one, get one for $1

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Burgers
BurgerFi cheeseburger Courtesy of/BurgerFi

BurgerFi offering deal on National Cheeseburger Day.

Make plans to go out for lunch or dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 18. 

BurgerFi, the fast-casual chain, is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering a deal.

RELATED: Center City Restaurant Week will run for more than seven days this fall | Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest will return in early fall

Buy one BurgerFi Cheeseburger and get another for $1.

The burger includes two all-natural Angus beef patties, with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi Sauce.

Just remember to mention the offer in-store to score the deal, which will be available at BurgerFi locations nationwide. In Philly, there's one near Reading Terminal Market.

In addition to burgers, BurgerFi also sells hot dogs, shakes, onion rings, fries, craft beer and wine.

National Cheeseburger Day

Tuesday, Sept. 18
$1 cheeseburger with the purchase of a cheeseburger
Available at BurgerFi locations nationwide
Philadelphia location: 44 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Burgers Philadelphia Deals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fletcher Cox was a beast against the Falcons, with gifs and stuff
091018FletcherCox

Weather

Is Hurricane Florence headed for the northeast? What to know about the storm
Florence wind speed map

Phillies

Does Aaron Nola have better chance at MVP than Cy Young award?
050918_Aaron-Nola_usat

Accidents

Dirty Franks bartender in 'up and down' battle back from brink of death
02122018_Sheila_Modglin_FB

Addiction

Teenagers' brains make them more prone to addiction
Teen_smoking

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.