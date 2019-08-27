More News:

August 27, 2019

American Legion commander in Pennsylvania allegedly shot, killed friend while drunk

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Grady American Legion Thom Carroll/PhlllyVoice

Michael Grady, 36, allegedly shot his friend, Steven Molina, on the morning of Aug. 26, 2019. The two men had been drinking overnight and were at Grady's home with two other friends, according to police in Butler Township, Pennsylvania.

The commander of an American Legion post in Schuylkill County is facing a homicide charge after he allegedly killed his friend with a shotgun blast after a night of drinking, according to authorities.

Michael Grady, 36, of Butler Township, was arrested Monday morning in connection with the death of Steven Molina. 

The incident occurred after the two men and a pair of friends spent Sunday afternoon and evening at the Girardville American Legion, The Morning Call reports. The group returned briefly to Molina's home and then headed to Grady's home. 

At around 4 a.m. Monday, Molina asked Grady to show him his shotgun, witnesses claimed during interviews with Butler Township police. 

When Grady retrieved the gun from his safe and returned, the weapon allegedly discharged accidentally as he handed it to Molina, who was struck in the neck, they said.

Grady attempted to apply pressure to the wound until emergency responders arrived, but Molina would be pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said they recovered the weapon, a black pistol-grip style shotgun, without any ammunition inside or in the area. 

Grady's wife told police the couple's three children were asleep at the time of the incident and did not wake up.

Grady allegedly acknowledged during interviews with police that he was drunk at the time of the shooting and had consumed 10 beers. 

Grady is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He will be held at the Schuylkill County Prison ahead of a hearing on September 4.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Schuylkill County Crime Police Guns Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles land on ESPN's NFLRank list of Top 100 players
Carroll - Eagles Stock Carson Wentz

Weather

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter
Philly snow farmers almanac

Opioids

Penn, Yale researchers looking at opioid use disorder under a different light
penn yale opioid use center

Fantasy football

Five fantasy football questions about the Eagles
Carson Wentz 2 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Television

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright
Mary J Blige main

Festivals

Details on 'Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park,' a free art show and festival this fall
Carroll - Rail Park Phase One

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved