More News:

August 27, 2019

Montco 'Most Wanted' fugitive's haircut draws quite a bit of Facebook attention

Antony O’Leary is being sought on warrants involving escape, vandalism and receiving stolen property charges

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Haircuts
Antony O'Leary haircut fugitive Provided image/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Antony O'Leary is wanted on three warrants out of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. After the sheriff's department posted photos of the fugitive on Facebook, users became fixated on his hairstyle.

The pursuit of criminals wanted on three active warrants is no laughing matter. The Facebook comments about one such case in Montgomery County, however, is another story.

On Monday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted about its search for Antony O’Leary, whose last known address is either 234 Roberts Circle in Norristown or 335 Leverington Ave. in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. (Heck, he might even be in Pottstown or New Jersey for all they know.)

Per the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, the “most wanted criminal fugitive” is being sought on warrants involving escape, vandalism and receiving stolen property charges. 

Though his name is spelled Antony in the post, it's spelled Anthony in court records detailing his criminal history. The agency provided a link to their confidential tips site in the post.

Also included were four photographs to help you identify him on sight. In one that appears to be a mugshot, his head is shaved. Another is a selfie taken above, and he’s modeling a grey hoodie.

The other two photographs caught the eyes of numerous Facebook users who were transfixed by Mr. O’Leary’s hairstyle. 

The post itself will be embedded below, but we’ll share a few of those comments to put the previous sentence into its proper context. 

We apologize in advance to our Amish readers, and those who prefer bowl cuts. 

We don't condone hair shaming; we just wanted to share this with you today.

• It looks like every boys first “my mom cut my hair” but it’s his permanent hairstyle.

• Check Walmart in the Tupperware isle (sic) prepping for his next cut.

• I would keep an eye out for him mixing in with the Amish.

• Last seen: fleeing from Rumspringa.

• He's been spendin most his life, livin in an Amish Paradise.

• Might wanna type up a criminal complaint for his barber too.

• Throw on some extra charges for that haircut.

• Who is cutting his hair with a bowl and a scissors, hideous.

• Who cut his hair like that they should be Ashamed. They did him dirty that’s why he’s acting out.

Anyway, you get the idea. There’s a bunch of gifs, photos and questions about how somebody wanted for such charges lands on the Most Wanted List mixed therein, so feel free to check out the post embedded below. 

If you have information about Lloyd Christmas, er, Ishmael Boorg, er, Antony O’Leary’s whereabouts, let the Montco Sheriff’s Office know via this link.

Follow Brian & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @brianphickey | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Brian's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Haircuts Norristown Police Investigations Social Media Philadelphia Facebook Crime Roxborough Montgomery County Most Wanted

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: What's even worse for Phillies than losing to the Marlins?
Phillies-lose-Marlins-082619_USAT

Weather

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter
Philly snow farmers almanac

Opioids

Penn, Yale researchers looking at opioid use disorder under a different light
penn yale opioid use center

Eagles

Mailbag: An early look at the Eagles' biggest draft needs in 2020, and more
082519DerekBarnett

Television

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright
Mary J Blige main

Festivals

Details on 'Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park,' a free art show and festival this fall
Carroll - Rail Park Phase One

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved