November 15, 2018

A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm

We have no idea what’s happening

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
This is Snow Camel.

In case you hadn’t heard, eastern Pennsylvania had some snow on Thursday. Way more snow fell than people expected, which caused some problems on roads.

Traffic reports started rolling in from all across the state, but one stood out because of two crucial words:

Snow Camel.

Below you can find first-hand footage of Snow Camel, which Twitter user @Tylerkio said was filmed on Route 309 South near Sellersville.

Warning: language in this video is not safe for work, although it is extremely understandable:

We’ll be honest: the commentary in that video absolutely seems like the appropriate response to seeing a camel on the side of the road… in a snowstorm… in Pennsylvania.

Everyone was very pleased with Snow Camel:

Why is Snow Camel here? Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure. Details are pretty hard to come by, because no one wanted to stop their car to ask for fear of being stuck on the roads for hours.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is holding a big event at the Kimmel Center this evening, and they tweeted Thursday afternoon that the camel is named Einstein and belongs to them:

That's one plausible explanation, although the event's webpage doesn't mention a camel, and that would be a pretty big omission. It's a camel!

One thing is for sure: until further notice, Snow Camel is the mascot for this winter.

