A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm

November 15, 2018
In case you hadn’t heard, eastern Pennsylvania had some snow on Thursday. Way more snow fell than people expected, which caused some problems on roads.
Traffic reports started rolling in from all across the state, but one stood out because of two crucial words:
Snow Camel.
Below you can find first-hand footage of Snow Camel, which Twitter user @Tylerkio said was filmed on Route 309 South near Sellersville.
Warning: language in this video is not safe for work, although it is extremely understandable:
Have you ever seen a camel in the snow? pic.twitter.com/RNBPclk5tH— Deaf Gronk (@Tylerkio) November 15, 2018
We’ll be honest: the commentary in that video absolutely seems like the appropriate response to seeing a camel on the side of the road… in a snowstorm… in Pennsylvania.
Everyone was very pleased with Snow Camel:
Apparently there is a camel stuck in the snow on 309... pic.twitter.com/P7lLI9a5zO— LehighValleywithLove (@LVwithLove) November 15, 2018
Nbd just a camel on 309 in a snow storm 😂🐫 #wtf pic.twitter.com/a1zbelyjsR— meg❋ (@meg_vogel) November 15, 2018
so my mom was coming home from work and sent me this .... there’s a camel chillin on 309 in hazzy lmao pic.twitter.com/Uahu6eCtC2— ♡ ʇʇıᴚq (@miss_brittttt) November 15, 2018
Why is Snow Camel here? Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure. Details are pretty hard to come by, because no one wanted to stop their car to ask for fear of being stuck on the roads for hours.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is holding a big event at the Kimmel Center this evening, and they tweeted Thursday afternoon that the camel is named Einstein and belongs to them:
This is our camel! His name is Einstein and he’s on his way to our Main Event at the Kimmel Center in Philly tonight. We have treats and a blanket waiting. https://t.co/HAz7S3DFPz— JewishPhilly (@JFedinPhilly) November 15, 2018
That's one plausible explanation, although the event's webpage doesn't mention a camel, and that would be a pretty big omission. It's a camel!
One thing is for sure: until further notice, Snow Camel is the mascot for this winter.
