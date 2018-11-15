More News:

November 15, 2018

New Jersey couple and homeless man all allegedly conspired together for GoFundMe hoax

N.J. couple Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, as well as Johnny Bobbitt – the good Samaritan homeless man – all face criminal charges

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits GoFundMe
Kate McClure Johnny Kate McClure/GoFundMe

Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man who helped her after she got stranded on I-95 in Philadelphia. McClure started a crowdfunding effort that raised more than $400,000 to help the veteran get back on his feet. But now much of the money is reporting missing.

Just a year after the story of a homeless man helping a stranded young woman on I-95 went viral, inspiring hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from around the world, new allegations say the entire story was just a hoax.

Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, gained widespread attention when they launched a GoFundMe page for Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless military veteran, last November, raising more than $400,000 to help him get his life back on track. The GoFundMe was created, McClure and D'Amico said at the time, to thank Bobbitt after he spent his last $20 on gas to rescue a stranded McClure.

Charges filed against the couple and Bobbitt paint a different story, however.

The three individuals are now accused of conspiring together to create the story as a ruse in order to make money for themselves. The three individuals are facing charges including conspiracy and theft by deception, NBC 10 reported

Bobbitt, McClure, and D'Amico reportedly prevented their GoFundMe donors from gaining any information that would "affect their judgment about solicited contribution" to the fundraiser.

In the year since the story and fundraiser went viral, the situation has devolved into a public court battle regarding the spending of the funds. McClure and D'Amico were accused of keeping the money for themselves and preventing Bobbitt from receiving any.

McClure and D'Amico have countered that they were waiting until Bobbitt was clean from drugs before giving him his share.

Last August, Bobbitt sued the couple, and in September the McClure and D'Amico were expecting to both be indicted.

D'Amico and McClure turned themselves in Wednesday in Burlington County, though Bobbitt is reported still at large. The Burlington County Prosecutor's office will likely make an announcement regarding the case later today.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits GoFundMe Philadelphia Fundraisers Homeless Burlington County New Jersey Courts Hoax

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Five matchups to watch
111418DrewBrees

Uber

Uber’s new rewards program launches in Philly, eight other cities
Uber Stock

Food & Drink

Dine-out for Thanksgiving, 10 restaurants that'll do the cooking for you
Dine-out for Thanksgiving this year

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11
111418RonaldDarby

Holiday

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park at Christmas, decorated for holidays

Prevention

New Jefferson Health partnership will offer free genetic testing to its employees
Stock_Carroll - Thomas Jefferson Hospital

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.