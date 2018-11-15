New Jersey couple and homeless man all allegedly conspired together for GoFundMe hoax

Just a year after the story of a homeless man helping a stranded young woman on I-95 went viral, inspiring hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from around the world, new allegations say the entire story was just a hoax.

Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, gained widespread attention when they launched a GoFundMe page for Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless military veteran, last November, raising more than $400,000 to help him get his life back on track. The GoFundMe was created, McClure and D'Amico said at the time, to thank Bobbitt after he spent his last $20 on gas to rescue a stranded McClure.

Charges filed against the couple and Bobbitt paint a different story, however.

The three individuals are now accused of conspiring together to create the story as a ruse in order to make money for themselves. The three individuals are facing charges including conspiracy and theft by deception, NBC 10 reported.

Bobbitt, McClure, and D'Amico reportedly prevented their GoFundMe donors from gaining any information that would "affect their judgment about solicited contribution" to the fundraiser.

In the year since the story and fundraiser went viral, the situation has devolved into a public court battle regarding the spending of the funds. McClure and D'Amico were accused of keeping the money for themselves and preventing Bobbitt from receiving any.

McClure and D'Amico have countered that they were waiting until Bobbitt was clean from drugs before giving him his share.

Last August, Bobbitt sued the couple, and in September the McClure and D'Amico were expecting to both be indicted.

D'Amico and McClure turned themselves in Wednesday in Burlington County, though Bobbitt is reported still at large. The Burlington County Prosecutor's office will likely make an announcement regarding the case later today.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.