More News:

September 06, 2018

Authorities search home of New Jersey couple behind viral GoFundMe that raised $400,000 for homeless veteran

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations GoFundMe
Kate McClure Johnny Kate McClure/GoFundMe

Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man who helped her after she got stranded on I-95 in Philadelphia. McClure started a crowdfunding effort that raised more than $400,000 to help the veteran get back on his feet. But now much of the money is reporting missing.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the New Jersey home of Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico on Thursday morning in connection with a criminal investigation into the couple behind the viral GoFundMe campaign that raised $400,000 for a homeless veteran.

The once heartwarming story behind the fundraiser has gone awry in recent weeks, as reports swirl that McClure and D'Amico have allegedly squandered the funds on personal expenses such as travel, gambling, and a used BMW. The attorney for Johnny Bobbit, Jr., the man originally slated to receive the crowdfunded donations, learned Tuesday that any remaining funds are gone.

McClure and D'Amico's home in Florence Township, Burlington County, was searched, NJ.com reports, though no charges have been filed against the couple at this time. Jaqueline Promislo, an attorney on Bobbitt's legal team, said the search warrant was not in connection to Bobbitt's civil suit, noting it's beyond the authority of a civil case to issue a search warrant.

"We are just working on a discovery at this time," she said.

Footage from the police search shows a black BMW, owned by the couple, being towed away. Other footage reveals D'Amico hitting golf balls near the house. There also are reports of bags filled with items being loaded into an authority's car. 


After the search, McClure left her home and drove away without speaking to reporters.

The couple failed to appear in court Wednesday and tried to invoke their 5th Amendment rights against self-incrimination in an attempt to not disclose their financial records as part of Bobbitt's civil lawsuit. Superior Court Judge Paul Dow stopped the move by McClure and D'Amico and said that they must appear in court next week for a deposition on the whereabouts of the money.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations GoFundMe Burlington County Police Philadelphia Lawsuit Fundraisers Homelessness Court Controversy New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

Celebrities

Vanilla Ice was on that quarantined plane at JFK Airport from Dubai
3_vanillaice1.jpg

Courts

Couple who raised $400,000 for homeless vet tries to plead Fifth Amendment
Kate McClure Johnny

Eagles

Brian Dawkins surprises fans with Center City meet-and-greet ahead of season opener
Carroll - Brian Dawkins at Verizon Wireless

Illness

Stop eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Honey smacks salmonella

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.