Couple who raised $400,000 for homeless vet tries to plead Fifth Amendment

The New Jersey couple who raised more than $400,000 for a homeless veteran – and is now suspected of possibly pocketing those funds for their own use – did not appear for a court hearing Wednesday but through their attorney tried to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights.

The lawyer for Johnny Bobbit Jr., who was meant to receive the funds raised through GoFundMe started by Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico late last year, said Tuesday that the money raised from more than 14,000 donations is now completely gone.