$400,000 raised on GoFundMe for Philly homeless man is totally gone

More than $400,000 raised by a South Jersey couple for a homeless man is gone, according to the man’s lawyer.

Christopher Fallon, a Philadelphia attorney representing the homeless man, Johnny Bobbit Jr., told the Courier-Post newspaper that he learned Tuesday morning during a phone call with a state judge and the defense lawyer that the money, collected via online donations from more than 14,000 people to help Bobbitt, is no more.

The story took off last November, when Bobbitt helped Burlington County resident Kate McClure after her car ran out of gas on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Last week, the couple was ordered to turn over what money remained to their defense lawyer, which was supposed to be placed in a trust fund while Bobbitt and the couple, McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico, face off in court.

The couple was accused of taking thousands of dollars for their own expenses, including a new BMW and lavish trips they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford.

The couple denied the accusations on an NBC News segment last week, saying Bobbitt had returned to the drug habit that landed him on the street in the first place.

Fallon told the Courier-Post on Tuesday that he was “devastated” to learn the money was gone, and he was taking steps to find out where it went.

Fallon did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Ernest Badway, the lawyer representing McClure and D’Amico, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

