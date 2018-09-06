More News:

September 06, 2018

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser

Bobbitt reportedly said in court he's received less than a quarter of the $400,000 raised

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Kate McClure Johnny Kate McClure/GoFundMe

Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man who helped her after she got stranded on I-95 in Philadelphia. McClure started a crowdfunding effort that raised more than $400,000 to help the veteran get back on his feet. But now much of the money is reporting missing.

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless man whose story raised more than $400,000 online before the couple who shared his story spent some of the funds on themselves, will be given the balance of the funds he has not yet received.

The news comes on the same day authorities executed a search warrant on the Burlington County home of Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, the couple accused of spending some of the $400,000 on trips and a BMW.

RELATED: How easy is it to use a viral crowdfunding campaign to steal people's money?

Details surrounding the money itself are still trickling out. The couple was ordered to turn the funds over to their defense attorney last week, for placement in a trust. At one point, it was believed the money was totally gone. On Wednesday, Bobbitt's attorney said he refused to believe the money was all gone.

GoFundMe issued its latest statement about the situation on Thursday.

Via CBS Philadelphia:

“Johnny will be made whole and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves.”

McClure and D’Amico tried to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights in court on Wednesday. Superior Court Judge Paul Dow rejected that request.

