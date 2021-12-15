Jersey Shore favorite The Original Fudge Kitchen teams up for beer with Cape May Brewing Co.

Dessert beers have become a regular feature of the craft brewery landscape over the last several years, none more common than chocolate stouts and porters that offer a sweet change of pace.

But if there's one chocolate beer you don't want to miss out on, it's a new limited brew from Cape May Brewing Co. and The Original Fudge Kitchen, a Jersey Shore staple whose treats can be found in Cape May, Wildwood, Stone Harbor and Ocean City.

The collaboration coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Original Fudge Kitchen, which has grown to six locations and is a go-to destination for hand-crafted fudges, candy, chocolates and salt water taffy.

The new Chocolate Fudge Stout brings together a medley of chocolate rye, chocolate malt and The Original Fudge Kitchen’s own chocolate fudge to perfect a 9% ABV beer with light hints of toasted oak and vanilla.

“The owners of The Original Fudge Kitchen are actually my good friends and neighbors here in Cape May,” said Cape May Brewing Co. CEO Ryan Krill. “They’re wonderful people, and we’ve wanted to make a beer together for quite some time. This year was the perfect time for us to create something special and have fun making beer together.”

The Original Fudge Kitchen owner Karen Thompson said she hopes to see a partnership grow with Cape May Brewing Co. in the years to come, and that she aims to build on her company's 50 years of history.

“My curiosity of the chocolate and fudge business along with the excitement of a team who is passionate drives my dedication to figure out what it will take to be a 100-year brand,” says Thompson.

The new beer is part of limited brew series that Cape May Brewing Co. has run since the summer to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“Both Cape May Brewing and The Original Fudge Kitchen have significant roots in the community, and combining our two anniversary milestones together to create this rich, indulgent beer was a great pairing,” said Cape May Brewing Co. marketing director Alicia Grasso.

The Chocolate Fudge Stout will debut at Cape May Brewing Company’s PJ Christmas Party and launch event on Friday, Dec. 17th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cape May Brewery Tasting Room. The beer will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans while supplies last.