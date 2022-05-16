Woman, 63, fatally struck by erratic driver in Cape May

A 63-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon in Cape May after she was struck by car while walking on the Route 109 bridge, authorities said.

The erratic driver struck the pedestrian around 4:15 p.m. while traveling southbound toward the city, investigators said. The driver continued south on Lafayette Street before hitting a telephone pole and another vehicle. When Cape May police responded to the scene, they found the vehicle on Lafayette Street.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the crash scene showed the utility pole had been knocked over by the impact of the collision.

Authorities did not say what type of car was involved in the crash and did not release any information about the driver, including any possible injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.