More News:

May 16, 2022

Woman, 63, fatally struck by erratic driver in Cape May

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Cape May Crash Woman Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Cape May police are investigating a car crash on the Route 109 bridge that killed a 63-year-old pedestrian Sunday afternoon.

A 63-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon in Cape May after she was struck by car while walking on the Route 109 bridge, authorities said.

The erratic driver struck the pedestrian around 4:15 p.m. while traveling southbound toward the city, investigators said. The driver continued south on Lafayette Street before hitting a telephone pole and another vehicle. When Cape May police responded to the scene, they found the vehicle on Lafayette Street. 

MORE NEWSCamden County police officer Daniel Adler, 22, killed in motorcycle crash

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the crash scene showed the utility pole had been knocked over by the impact of the collision.

Authorities did not say what type of car was involved in the crash and did not release any information about the driver, including any possible injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Cape May Jersey Shore New Jersey Car Crashes

Videos

Featured

Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey bill would provide menstrual products to all students in middle and high schools
New Jersey Menstrual Equity

Sponsored

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Women's Health

Ripple effects of abortion restrictions confuse care for miscarriages
Abortion Pregnancy care

Sixers

The Sixers have assured everyone Doc Rivers will return, but should he?
Doc-Rivers-Sixers_033122_USAT

Arts & Culture

Wagon wheel table made by Wharton Esherick could get $70,000 at auction
Wharton Esherick Auction

Food & Drink

Old City Eats returns with live music, extended happy hour, and kickoff block party
Old City Eats

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved