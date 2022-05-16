Camden County police officer Daniel Adler, 22, killed in motorcycle crash

Daniel Adler, 22, a recently sworn-in Camden County police officer, died after an off-duty motorcycle accident on Route 561 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. when Adler's motorcycle collided with a car. The crash is currently still under investigation by police. The Camden County Police Department announced Adler's death on Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we regret to announce the sudden passing of our very own Officer Daniel Adler," the Camden County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Daniel was a devoted colleague, friend, and family member who will be forever missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Adler as well as our brothers and sisters at CCPD."

Adler, a Marlton resident, was sworn into the department as a full-time officer on March 18. He previously worked as a part-time officer for several years, Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen told TAPintoCamden. When police responded to the crash, the car's 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while Adler was transported to Cooper Medical Center for emergency treatment, later dying from his injuries.

"He was a dedicated police officer with a bright future in front of him," Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez told NJ Advance Media. "As an organization we will continue to support his family in this unimaginable period of time and keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Maria Bagby, a coworker of Adler's at the Camden County Police Department, posted on Facebook on Saturday to share the news of Adler's passing, adding that it was a pleasure to work with him and that "We (the CCPD) will take the watch from here."