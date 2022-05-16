More News:

May 16, 2022

Camden County police officer Daniel Adler, 22, killed in motorcycle crash

The off-duty cop died following an accident on Route 561 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, May 12, authorities said

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Police
Camden County PD Courier Post File Photo/Cherry Hill

Officer Daniel Adler, 22, of the Camden County Police Department, died following a motorcycle crash on Route 561 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Thursday, May 12. The young officer was recently sworn into the department as a full-time officer on March 18.

Daniel Adler, 22, a recently sworn-in Camden County police officer, died after an off-duty motorcycle accident on Route 561 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, authorities said. 

The accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. when Adler's motorcycle collided with a car. The crash is currently still under investigation by police. The Camden County Police Department announced Adler's death on Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we regret to announce the sudden passing of our very own Officer Daniel Adler," the Camden County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Daniel was a devoted colleague, friend, and family member who will be forever missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Adler as well as our brothers and sisters at CCPD." 

Adler, a Marlton resident, was sworn into the department as a full-time officer on March 18. He previously worked as a part-time officer for several years, Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen told TAPintoCamden. When police responded to the crash, the car's 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while Adler was transported to Cooper Medical Center for emergency treatment, later dying from his injuries. 

"He was a dedicated police officer with a bright future in front of him," Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez told NJ Advance Media. "As an organization we will continue to support his family in this unimaginable period of time and keep them in our thoughts and prayers." 

Maria Bagby, a coworker of Adler's at the Camden County Police Department, posted on Facebook on Saturday to share the news of Adler's passing, adding that it was a pleasure to work with him and that "We (the CCPD) will take the watch from here." 

A GoFundMe campaign for his family organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Officer-in-Distress Fund raised more than $12,000 as of Monday morning. The GoFundMe describes Adler as an officer who sought to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, fellow cop Jarod Towers. 
Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Police Cherry Hill Camden County Police Department Accidents New Jersey Camden County Car Accidents

Videos

Featured

Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey bill would provide menstrual products to all students in middle and high schools
New Jersey Menstrual Equity

Sponsored

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Women's Health

Ripple effects of abortion restrictions confuse care for miscarriages
Abortion Pregnancy care

Sixers

The Sixers have assured everyone Doc Rivers will return, but should he?
Doc-Rivers-Sixers_033122_USAT

Arts & Culture

Wagon wheel table made by Wharton Esherick could get $70,000 at auction
Wharton Esherick Auction

Food & Drink

Old City Eats returns with live music, extended happy hour, and kickoff block party
Old City Eats

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved