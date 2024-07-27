More News:

July 27, 2024

Multi-car crash in Egg Harbor Township kills 2 and injures 7, police say

A vehicle traveling westbound on Black Horse Pike went onto the eastbound lanes of the road, resulting in a head-on collision. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

By Chris Compendio
A 2017 Nissan Sentra went on the opposite lane of Black Horse Pike and collided with a 2018 Kia Forte head-on. The driver of the Kia was killed in the crash, as was an occupant of the Nissan. Seven others were hospitalized for their injuries.

Several vehicles were involved in a fatal crash, creating a fiery scene in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on Friday evening. Two people were killed and several were hospitalized, according to police.

The crash happened on the 8000 block of Black Horse Pike sometime after 8 p.m., authorities say. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was driving westbound into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2018 Kia Forte head-on. The Kia was pushed backward and rear-ended by a red 2020 Nissan.

MORE: Body of missing 42-year-old man found in Delaware River, police say

The 2020 Nissan went off the roadway onto the westbound lanes while the Kia ended up in a marsh by the road. The 2017 Nissan caught fire. Several passersby stopped to help people out of the crashed vehicles.

The driver of the Kia — Escarlin Suriel, 21 — was killed in the crash. A passenger in the 2017 Nissan — Gabriella Constrantino, 22 — also died in the crash, reported NBC10.

Among those injured were Francesco Nin Ferreras, 27, who was in the Kia and taken to a hospital for serious injuries. Kenneth Jones, 25, was in the 2017 Nissan and also hospitalized for serious injuries. Two juveniles in the 2017 Nissan were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition.

Two occupants of the 2020 Nissan were hospitalized for minor injuries. A man who assisted the passengers of the 2017 Nissan was also taken to the hospital. Police have not stated what his condition is.

Black Horse Pike was closed in both directions for about seven hours while authorities investigated the cause of the crash. The road has since reopened, CBS Philadelphia reported.

