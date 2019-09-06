More Events:

September 06, 2019

Classic car show, pin-up contest at brewery to benefit pit bull nonprofit

Philadelphia Brewing will donate $1 from every beer sold to Pinups for Pitbulls

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Classic car show and pin-up contest to benefit Pinups for Pitbulls.

Philadelphia Brewing Co. is hosting an event to support Pinups for Pitbulls, which aims to educate the public about the history, temperament and plight of pit bull-type dogs.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 4 p.m., there will be a party at the brewery's beer garden in Kensington with classic cars and a pin-up contest emceed by Judi Justice of The PA Liberty Belles, and $1 from every pint sold will be donated to Pinups for Pitbulls.

RELATED: Dine Out for Pet's Sake is fundraiser for Pennsylvania SPCA

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best retro or pin-up attire for the fundraiser.

Contestants of the pin-up contest will be judged on style, their answers to questions and crowd enthusiasm. A panel composed of The PA Liberty Belles, Bill and Nancy Barton of Philadelphia Brewing Co. and a few local celebs will select the winner, who will be crowned "Miss Hops."

Classic car owners with pre-1972 vehicles can register for the car show by emailing peggy.pina.pinup@gmail.com with the make, model and year of their vehicle. There's a $10 fee to register.

In addition to the pin-up contest and car show, the party will include a raffle with prizes donated by local stores and adoptable pit bulls from ACCT Philly.

To eat, there will be handmade vegan tamales from chef Jen Zavala, cheesesteaks from Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop and ice cream from Big Top's Surfin' Sundaes.

The event is family-friendly and pet owners are invited to bring well-behaved dogs on leashes. The Clean Plate Club food truck and Ham + Bone will be offering treats for dogs.

Pinups & Pints

Sunday, Sept. 22
Noon to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Philadelphia Brewing Co.
2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

