October 10, 2023

Vandals smashed windows of 20 cars in Northeast Philly

There were no reports anything stolen from the damaged vehicles, police say

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Car vandalism Northeast Philly THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Vandals damaged 20 cars in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philly early Monday morning, police say.

About 20 cars were vandalized in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

The vandals smashed in the windows of the cars, and in some cases, broke multiple windows of the same vehicle, 6ABC reported. Most of the damaged vehicles were parked on Hartel Avenue, but some were on nearby streets. No one reported anything being stolen from their cars as people assessed the damage and cleaned up broken glass from their vehicles on Monday morning. 

"You're happy because the Phillies won or because the Eagles won, and then you've got to come out in the morning and see this nonsense," one of the impacted residents told news reporters. 

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating to determine a motive and identify potential suspects in the incident. 

Philadelphia's violent crime rate is lower than it was at this time last year, but property crime has been on the rise. City residents have reported 13,550 acts of vandalism, a 22.7% increase over last year, according to crime data published by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. There has been a 22% year-over-year increase in property crime overall.

