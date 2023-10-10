Vandals smashed windows of 20 cars in Northeast Philly

About 20 cars were vandalized in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

The vandals smashed in the windows of the cars, and in some cases, broke multiple windows of the same vehicle, 6ABC reported. Most of the damaged vehicles were parked on Hartel Avenue, but some were on nearby streets. No one reported anything being stolen from their cars as people assessed the damage and cleaned up broken glass from their vehicles on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating to determine a motive and identify potential suspects in the incident.

Philadelphia's violent crime rate is lower than it was at this time last year, but property crime has been on the rise. City residents have reported 13,550 acts of vandalism, a 22.7% increase over last year, according to crime data published by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. There has been a 22% year-over-year increase in property crime overall.