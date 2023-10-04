Police arrest man suspected of smashing car windshield and threatening driver near City Hall

Philadelphia police arrested a man early Wednesday who is suspected of vandalizing a car and threatening its driver with a gun near City Hall on Sunday night.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore announced the arrest in a tweet posted just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He credited "great tips from the public and outstanding detective work" for helping police locate the man and bring him into custody.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday after a large group of people on motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs filled the street at an intersection outside City Hall. Cars were stopped at a traffic light near 1400 S. Penn Sq., according to police.

In a video shared widely on social media, a motorcyclist is seen jumping on the car's rear windshield and then crashing through it with his feet. The man then rolls off the trunk of the car and appears to drop a gun, which he quickly picks up off the ground.

Nikki Bullock, the woman who was driving the car, stepped out of the vehicle to confront the man, who flashed his gun at her and headbutted her with his helmet. Bullock, who told NBC Philadelphia she was delivering food when the assault happened, then shoved the man and his motorcycle to the ground.

Bullock's two kids, ages 2 and 5, were inside the car when the incident unfolded. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, police said the man could face vandalism and aggravated assault charges as they asked for the public's help in locating him. The suspect's name had not been released as of Wednesday morning.