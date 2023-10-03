More News:

Motorcyclist wanted for smashing car's back windshield, pointing gun at driver near City Hall

Police say they have identified a person of interest from Sunday night's incident. Two kids were in the damaged car

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
A motorcyclist wanted for vandalizing a car and threatening the driver with a gun on Sunday night has been identified, police said. His name has not been released and he has not been arrested.

Philadelphia police say they have identified the motorcyclist who was caught on video Sunday climbing atop a car, smashing the rear windshield and pointing a gun at the driver outside City Hall. His name has not been released and he has not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.  

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near 1400 S. Penn Sq., police said. A large group of people on motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs had packed the street at the intersection while cars were stopped and waiting for the traffic signal to turn green. 

MORE: 14-year-old driver charged in I-76 crash that killed 15-year-old passenger

Video shared on social media shows the male biker jumping on the rear windshield of a car in the right turning lane. The man's feet then crash through the windshield, and as he spins his body off the trunk of the car, a handgun falls to the ground from his waist. He quickly picks up the gun from the street. 

The driver of the car, whose two children were inside the vehicle, then steps outside and confronts the biker. The motorcyclist briefly points his gun at the woman, and as the two exchange words, he headbutts her with his helmet on and shoves her. When he gets back on his motorcycle, the woman pushes him and his bike to the ground. No injuries were reported.

Authorities released a video on Tuesday showing multiple images of the motorcyclist as the incident unfolded Sunday night. The man could face aggravated assault and vandalism charges, police said

Nikki Bullock, the woman in the video, told NBC10 she was delivering food with her girlfriend and her two children when the motorcyclist struck the side of her car. 

"They’re not paying attention to lanes. They’re just doing whatever," Bullock said of the crowd of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs; the latter two are not legal on city streets. "So I’m turning in the lane and he just hits the side of the car."

Bullock said she argued with the biker after the initial collision, and that's when he jumped on the back of her car. 

Police said their investigation is ongoing. 

