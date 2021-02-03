Three women caught on video assaulting 78-year-old South Philly resident, stealing her car

Police are searching for three women who attacked a 78-year-old with pepper spray and then stole her car in South Philly recently.

Security cameras recorded the attack and the suspects driving away in the victim's vehicle. Philadelphia police released the video on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m on Jan. 27, beginning near the intersection of South Bancroft Street and Oregon Avenue.

Footage shows the three women walking together, and Investigators said the suspects were "stalking" the victim who had been walking from her parked car to her home nearby.

The suspects followed the older woman to the 2700 block of South Smedley Street where they sprayed her in the face with pepper spray, knocked her to the ground and punched her. The suspects then grabbed the victim's car keys and fled in her vehicle.

Below is the video from Philadelphia police. It shows several still frames of the suspects, in which the faces of two of the women are partially visible.



The victim's daughter told 6ABC her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment, was hurt in the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the South Detectives at (215) 686-3013, or submit at tip by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be submitted using this form.

