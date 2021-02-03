More News:

February 03, 2021

Three women caught on video assaulting 78-year-old South Philly resident, stealing her car

The victim was pepper-sprayed and police continue to search for the suspects

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Carjacking
carjacking attack video @philadelphiapolice/YouTube

Philadelphia police are searching for three women, seen above, who investigators says were involved in a carjacking on the 2700 block of South Smedley Street at 4:20 p.m on Jan. 27.

Police are searching for three women who attacked a 78-year-old with pepper spray and then stole her car in South Philly recently.

Security cameras recorded the attack and the suspects driving away in the victim's vehicle. Philadelphia police released the video on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m on Jan. 27, beginning near the intersection of South Bancroft Street and Oregon Avenue.

Footage shows the three women walking together, and Investigators said the suspects were "stalking" the victim who had been walking from her parked car to her home nearby.

The suspects followed the older woman to the 2700 block of South Smedley Street where they sprayed her in the face with pepper spray, knocked her to the ground and punched her. The suspects then grabbed the victim's car keys and fled in her vehicle. 

Below is the video from Philadelphia police. It shows several still frames of the suspects, in which the faces of two of the women are partially visible. 

The victim's daughter told 6ABC her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment, was hurt in the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the South Detectives at (215) 686-3013, or submit at tip by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be submitted using this form.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Carjacking South Philly Police Crime Thefts Philadelphia Video

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Prevention

CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at select N.J. pharmacies next week
CVS pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine

Eagles

What they're saying: When will Eagles contend again? And will Wentz still be here when they do?
121020CarsonWentzJalenHurts

History

Cape May's century-old 'ghost tracks' unearthed during snowstorm
Railroad Tracks Jersey Shore

Phillies

Projecting the Phillies' 2021 Opening Day roster, version 2.0
Carroll - Phillies Home Opener

Food & Drink

Yuengling's new mango-flavored Raging Eagle pilsner is 'disrupting the beer scene,' brewer says
Yuengling Raging Eagle

Valentine's Day

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia
Valentine's Day dinner specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved