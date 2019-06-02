More Sports:

June 02, 2019

Carson Wentz aside, what other Eagles players are in line for contract extensions?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060219KamuGrugierHill Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles could approach Kamu Grugier-Hill and Jalen Mills about early, team-friendly contract extensions.

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason will be whether or not Carson Wentz signs a contract extension, and how much it will cost. Wentz aside, the Eagles have some other extension candidates. Here's a look at who the Eagles could approach about new deals:

QB Nate Sudfeld: Sudfeld's upcoming free agency in 2020 is flying under the radar a bit, but the reality is that assuming he is the No. 2 quarterback, he is a very important player to the Eagles, especially considering the fact that Wentz has been unable to finish the last two seasons. 

The Eagles have pretended as if there's competition for the No. 2 job, but barring any other surprise quarterback additions, Sudfeld is clearly the guy. Perhaps the Eagles are holding off naming him the definitive No. 2 because they hope that Sudfeld will take a little less money in lieu of the security of knowing he's Wentz's immediate backup?

RB Jordan Howard: The Eagles traded for Howard when he had just one year left on his deal. To be determined if he's a one-year lease, or if the Eagles view him as having long-term potential. The guess here is that they'll wait and see how he performs in the Eagles' offense. If all goes well, the Eagles could try to get an in-season extension done, much like they did with Alshon Jeffery in 2017.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: Grugier-Hill is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He has been a core special teamer over the last three years, appearing in 49 games (including the playoffs), and has become a capable third linebacker who still possesses some upside.

Grugier-Hill is scheduled to make $720,000 in 2019. The Eagles would be smart to try to extend him early with a significant raise, but yet still a team-friendly deal, like they did with Isaac Seumalo this offseason.

CB Jalen Mills: The Eagles' fan base doesn't always love Mills, but it's clear that Jim Schwartz values him highly. Due to a performance-based pay bump, Mills' final year of his rookie contract is worth a little over $2 million, which gives the Eagles a little less leverage than they might have over a guy like Grugier-Hill above. Is Mills' future at corner or safety? What is his realistic market, and what does Mills think his market will be? Those are questions that make an extension with Mills difficult to predict.

S Malcolm Jenkins: And then, of course, there's Jenkins, who is skipping OTAs after a long-standing history of showing up for everything. He undoubtedly is looking for more money after the safety market exploded in free agency this offseason. The Eagles could certainly extend Jenkins, whose contract runs through the 2020 season. However, at that point he'll be 33 years old and will have 12 years of NFL wear and tear on his body. The guess here is that the Eagles would prefer to simply bump Jenkins' pay a bit without extending him, if they're amenable to making him happy.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles contracts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jim Schwartz hints at more player acquisitions for his defense
060119JimSchwartz

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved