Eagles agree to four-year contract extension with Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles' biggest offseason storyline has come to a resolution, as the team announced that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with quarterback Carson Wentz that runs through the 2024 season.

The four year extension appears to be added onto the remaining two already on his contract. Wentz himself posted the following video on his Twitter account:

As you all already know, Wentz was likely going to be the NFL's MVP in 2017, but his season was cut short due to a torn ACL and LCL. The following year, in 2018, Wentz once again had his season cut short as a result of a fracture in his back.

During spring practices in 2019, Wentz has looked a lot like the player he was prior to the 2017 season, which perhaps gave the team the confidence to commit to him long-term sooner than later.

We'll update and analyze the numbers when they are made available.

