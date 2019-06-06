Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up their final OTA practice on Thursday (media won't be there, so no notes), and they'll break for the summer after a three-day mini-camp next week.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players this offseason? How do the Eagles' rookie draft picks look so far? What veterans are playing well, and who needs to pick up their game? What are the other NFC East teams up to?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

