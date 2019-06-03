More Sports:

June 03, 2019

Eagles OTA observations: Obligatory reminder that Carson Wentz is really, really good

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Carson Wentz: Still good.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their third set of OTAs on Monday, which was open to the media. Unlike the media-attended session a week ago, this practice had a little less juice. Still, as always, we have practice notes.

• Is it getting tiresome to note that Carson Wentz looks really, really good? Today, I can count one throw he'd like to have back, an underthrown deep throw to DeSean Jackson that was broken up easily by Jeremiah McKinnon. Otherwise, Wentz was dialed in, as usual, and was dropping dimes all over the field. The highlights:

  1. Fade to DeSean about 35 yards down the sideline, on the money.
  2. Nice window laser to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who settled into a zone 15-20 yards downfield.
  3. Gorgeous deep throw on a post corner to Markan Michel in 7-on-7's. That was the prettiest throw of the day, in my opinion.

Wentz is really good, and it's pretty easy to predict that he'll have a big year if he can stay healthy.

• The Eagles showed some empty sets today, as in empty backfield, with no running backs on the field. That is a set that makes a whole lot of sense for the Eagles' personnel that will allow Wentz to have Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert all on the field at the same time. It'll be very hard for a number of teams to match up against all that talent.

• The player of the day defensively? Deiondre Hall, obviously. He had a couple nice pass breakups in which he was able to use his 6'2 frame to sky for balls over the middle. On one, he was able to tip the ball to himself for a pick. Hall is a player the Eagles traded for in September last year, and then simply wouldn't put in games despite an absurd number of injuries to the secondary.

Perhaps with a full offseason with the team, he can push guys like Tre Sullivan and Andrew Sendejo for roster spots and/or playing time.

• Doug Pederson talked about Boston Scott as a potential Darren Sproles replacement. 

"We have a player Boston Scott, who's been on our roster since the end of last season or halfway through," Pederson said. "He's a guy that can kind of fill a Darren Sproles [role]. He's in that same body type and same quickness. We're working him in a couple of different situations as a runner, as a punt returner, and just kind of getting a feel for him because he wasn't a guy we initially brought onto our team early.

"Of course, there's other guys, but he's kind of been the one that, if you say you're going to try to replace Darren, which you really can't, he would be the guy that has kind of taken that role over right now."

The absence of Sproles has left an opening for the Eagles' punt returner role, which makes Scott a player to watch for a roster spot. That said, I haven't seen much from Scott so far. In my opinion, Donnel Pumphrey has shown more this spring.

• Wentz to DeSean hasn't been the only dynamic duo at OTAs. Nate Sudfeld and AAF superstar Charles Johnson connected for three TDs today.

• The No. 3 and No. 4 quarterbacks, Clayton Thorson and Cody Kessler, haven't shown much at all. Thorson is still getting acclimated to the NFL, so that makes sense. Kessler arm strength, meanwhile, is sorely lacking. Sorry if I'm beating that dead horse.

• Pederson was asked about Mack Hollins, who went on IR in September last year with a groin/hernia injury, and hasn't practiced yet this offseason. Pederson said Hollins is "progressing well," which is an odd way to categorize the status of player with a common injury that is keeping him out for over nine months now. The Eagles' list of curious medical cases continues to grow.

• The rookie undrafted free agent who has shown the most in media-attended practices so far is LB T.J. Edwards, a player that I felt was worthy of a mid- to late-round pick. 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles practice notes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies must change it up to beat the Dodgers of the world
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-sad-060319_USAT

Music Festival

Five people injured after a stampede broke out at Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic stampede

Documentaries

Will Smith is producing a documentary series about Philly's Urban Youth Racing School
Will Smith

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects all Eagles vets to report for mandatory minicamp — including Malcolm Jenkins
112018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Investigations

Wilmington woman recounts harrowing attack at Punta Cana resort
Tammy Lawrence-Daley

Nonprofits

A Philly nonprofit increasing yoga accessibility and inclusivity
roots2rise community yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved